Chris Sutton is making predictions for all 380 Premier League matches again this season, against a variety of guests.

His opponent for this weekend's fixtures is Nothing But Thieves guitarist Joe Langridge-Brown, who is an Arsenal fan.

Sutton's prediction: 3-1

Manchester United have been really flat and lacking a spark but Nottingham Forest's record away from home last season was not good and their main man, Brennan Johnson, has been linked with a move to Spurs.

It has to click eventually for Manchester United - they had a bad start last season and they did beat Wolves, so I think they'll win this one.

Joe's prediction: United should win but this might be closer than people might think. Forest showed against us that they are dangerous if you don't finish them off, and I'm not sure United are clinical enough to put the game to bed. 2-1

