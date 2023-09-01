Chris Sutton is making predictions for all 380 Premier League matches again this season, against a variety of guests.

His opponent for this weekend's fixtures is actor and comedian David Earl, star of new film Apocalypse Clown and Manchester United fan.

Sutton's prediction: 0-2

I always think Luton staying in the Premier League is going to be a tall order. They've had a difficult start. It's their first home game in the league because they needed to get their stadium up to scratch.

West Ham are off to an absolute flyer. Not many people saw them beating Brighton and they did it with 22% possession. I don't think this will be straightforward but I think West Ham will win the game.

David's prediction: 2-0

