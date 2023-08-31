England manager Gareth Southgate speaking on Harry Maguire's inclusion in his squad to face Ukraine and Scotland despite a lack of playing time with Manchester United: "With Harry Maguire, we've lost a lot of experienced players in terms of caps at centre-half so we're giving some less experienced players the opportunity to come into the squad.

"But, unfortunately it looks like Tyrone Mings is out for most of the season, John Stones is out for this camp, Eric Dier hasn't appeared in Tottenham's squad, so looking at all the players we've given caps to in the last few years Conor Coady is also out and playing in the Championship now.

"So there is a space there and for these two games it is important we have some experience in that area of the pitch. Clearly with Harry [Maguire] and Kalvin Phillips it's far from ideal that they're not playing football.

"It's not a good situation that those guys aren't playing football but in certain positions we have a lot of depth and in other positions we don't have a lot of depth."

