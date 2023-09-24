Former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher has been discussing the Blades' loss on Sky Sports: "When you look at what Sheffield United have done this season, the games they've been involved in against top opposition, they took those games right to the wire. We look at the results they've had and they are really close games. A bit of luck and that changes.

"Most people in football will hope it is a freak result. I think it is always difficult for a manager when it's 3-0. You want to give the fans something to cheer about and hope you can get back in it, but you do fear it could get worse.

"It is concerning. You don't want a gap to appear and get to the stage where you are four or five points off 17th. More often than not we have teams that stay up and do well.

"It would be nice to see one of them get a win next week and give them belief that they can compete in this league. Any team that comes up, you have to expect to be fighting for your lives."

Former Tottenham midfielder Jamie Redknapp added: "I feel sorry for Paul Heckingbottom because I look at him and think he did such a great job to get this team in the division. They are really short [on quality]. Yes, you can change managers but it is tough in the Premier League. It is unforgiving.

"I have so much sympathy for the three managers that haven't picked up a win yet. It's not going to be easy, you can't look at any fixture and think 'we can get a win here'. Just make sure that they get everyone right for the weekend and they have to show some character."