Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson speaking to BBC Match of the Day: "We all understand now that to have a really strong team, you need a really strong bench where the people there are, in many people's eyes, as good as those that are starting.

"We will be in that position, but first we have to recover four players. Four players in a squad that is not 30-players strong is a lot to be missing. The starting XI was good and more than capable of winning it, but we lacked a bit of what they had in the last 20 minutes, bringing players on."

On Eberechi Eze's second-half penalty appeal: "I thought the referee judged the incidents in and around the penalty area well. I must be one of those rare people where, after you get given a soft penalty and people say afterwards 'that wasn't a penalty' - as happened to us last week - I think if I make a fuss about that, one day that might come back to haunt me.

"To some extent, what comes around goes around. I prefer to win games not on soft penalties and ludicrous handball decisions."