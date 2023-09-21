On the latest episode of Saints and Sinners, comedian Tom Deacon and Radio Solent's Sports Editor Adam Blackmore break down the defeat to Ipswich, chat to Mike from Matchday Vlogs and play higher or lower.

Adam Blackmore discussing Southampton's latest defeat to Ipswich on Tuesday night that leaves the Saints 13th in the Championship: "I always annoy everybody because I am always optimistic and positive and I'm going to be again today. I'm going to stay optimistic and positive - it's seven games in, it's too early to make judgement so let's stay positive.

"What good does it do to not be? The manager can never win. If he makes lots of changes to the team, after shipping four, he'd have been justified. Then if they lose people will be like 'oh he's changing the team, he never keeps the same team twice'.

"He plays the same team apart from the one change he has to make, they lost and then we all go 'why doesn't he play the players from the bench, why doesn't he make more changes with three games in a week?'

"You just can't win as a manager."

