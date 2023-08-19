Hint of Hibs changes as they search for consistency

Assistant manager Jamie McAllister has hinted that Hibernian could make changes against Raith Rovers on Sunday with Thursday's Europa Conference League play-off with Aston Villa in mind.

"We've got strength and depth in the squad and we've recruited well this summer," he told his club website as he looked forward to the Viaplay Cup last-16 tie.

"Some of the lads have an opportunity to show the gaffer, and us, what they can do. They also have the carrot of the Aston Villa game to produce and play well so they're in the manager's mind for that game."

Despite wins over Inter d'Escaldes and Luzern, Hibs have lost both their Premiership games this season and McAllister admits they are still searching for consistency.

"Since the start of the season, we've been up and down with our performances and results," he said. "After a tremendous result in Europe, it's now back to our bread and butter and the Viaplay Cup is important for us. We want to get into the latter stages."

Rovers, managed by former Hibs captain Ian Murray, are unbeaten in six matches this season.

"I went to watch Raith last week against Morton and they have threats, so it's important that we're at it," McAllister added. "We have to show our quality in the game.

"If we turn up and put on a performance - like we have in some of the European games - then we have a good chance to progress. They're a good side, they have threats, Ian Murray has them well organised, so it will be a tough game."