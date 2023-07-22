Aina 'will definitely make the team stronger' - Cooper

Ola AinaGetty Images

Steve Cooper said new signing Ola Aina will "definitely make the team stronger".

Speaking after making the Nigeria international his first summer signing, Cooper told Nottingham Forest's website: "We're really pleased that Ola has joined us.

"He's a versatile player who has good experience of the Premier League and Serie A. He's a really good player, but a good athlete as well.

"He'll definitely make the team stronger and we're looking forward to working with him."

Chief Football Officer, Ross Wilson, added: "We are pleased to welcome Ola to Forest.

"In the discussions that Steve and I have had with him we can see how excited he is to join Forest and return to the Premier League after enjoying his time outside of England in Serie A."

Related Topics