Aina 'will definitely make the team stronger' - Cooper

Steve Cooper said new signing Ola Aina will "definitely make the team stronger".

Speaking after making the Nigeria international his first summer signing, Cooper told Nottingham Forest's website: "We're really pleased that Ola has joined us.

"He's a versatile player who has good experience of the Premier League and Serie A. He's a really good player, but a good athlete as well.

"He'll definitely make the team stronger and we're looking forward to working with him."

Chief Football Officer, Ross Wilson, added: "We are pleased to welcome Ola to Forest.

"In the discussions that Steve and I have had with him we can see how excited he is to join Forest and return to the Premier League after enjoying his time outside of England in Serie A."