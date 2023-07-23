Brentford boss Thomas Frank says he is happy with the attacking talent at his disposal in the absence of Ivan Toney, as the Bees prepare to play the first Premier League Summer Series match.

Brentford face Fulham at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia at 21:00 BST on Sunday.

Striker Toney was banned from football for eight months in May after he accepted breaking Football Association betting rules.

But Frank said: "We are pleased with what we have and we played without Ivan.

"It is better now the sanction is in. It was worse not knowing before.

"[Yoane] Wissa played and scored goals. Bryan Mbeumo is a key player for us and has big expectations from us.

"We also have Kane Lewis Potter and [Kevin] Schade, plus [Mikkel] Damsgaard can play from the side."