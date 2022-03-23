Adam Pope, BBC Radio Leeds

Leeds United head coach Jesse Marsch says he knows "not everyone is going to like me" but he can cope with any anti-American feeling surrounding him and his compatriots working in football in Europe.

"I'll try to handle myself with the media in the way that I can," he told SiriusXM FC radio station.

"I can laugh at myself. I know that not everyone is going to like me. I know there'll always be some people who are going to judge me by whatever the stupid terminology is they want or don't want to hear me say.

"Honestly, give me a break. If the team plays with heart and goes after the game, I think that people will learn to tolerate my accent. I don't care if people don't like me because of my accent or because I'm from the US."

Marsch, 48, has built up a body of work in his homeland, Canada, Austria, Germany and now England.

"This is the fifth country I've coached in. I was in the Champions League, I've been coaching high level players, I've helped produce and develop young talented high level players. Either people are going to appreciate me for what I am and see me for what I am or they're going to make their own predisposed judgements and I can't change that."

After four games in charge at Elland Road Marsch feels he is integrating well with his new surroundings.

"The people are fantastic. They're humble, they're hardworking, they're friendly and they're kind.

"I'm really feeling from the beginning there's a lot of symmetry and energy. It's just the start and there's a lot of work to do."

That work will be to make it three consecutive Premier League wins when United are next in action at home to Southampton a week on Saturday.