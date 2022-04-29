Antonio Conte has been speaking to the media before Spurs’ game against Leicester City on Sunday.

Here are the key lines from his news conference:

On links with the job at Paris St-Germain, he said: “Obviously I think it's good that other clubs appreciate my work, but the truth is I don’t like it when people try to invent news only to create problems. This is not right or fair for the clubs involved or for my players. At this point in the season, a lot of fake news starts to go out.”

He reassured the fans his focus is entirely on the final five games: “In this moment, we need to be focused and concentrated on an important target. We have a big opportunity to try to get a place in the Champions League and we are speaking a lot about this. We deserve to fight for it."

Sergio Reguilon is unavailable because of a groin pain, which leaves Conte with a headache at wing-back. “If we have Emerson [Royal] and [Ryan] Sessegnon available, then the best solution is not to change what we’ve been doing for six or seven months.”

On Oliver Skipp’s surgery: “The doctors said the surgery was OK and Oliver will be ready for pre-season. It’s a pity.”

Follow all of Friday's Premier League news conferences