'We feel change is needed'

Burnley chairman Alan Pace has said the decision to part company with Sean Dyche and his coaching staff was "incredibly difficult" but that "change is needed".

Dyche, 50, had been at Turf Moor since 2012 and was the longest-serving manager in the Premier League prior to his sacking on Friday.

“Firstly, we would like to place on record our sincere thanks to Sean and his staff for their achievements at the club over the last decade," said Pace.

“During his time at Turf Moor, Sean has been a credit both on and off the pitch, respected by players, staff, supporters, and the wider football community.

“However, results this season have been disappointing and, while this was an incredibly difficult decision, with eight crucial games of the campaign remaining, we feel a change is needed to give the squad the best possible chance of retaining its Premier League status.

“Under-23s coach Mike Jackson, assisted by academy director Paul Jenkins, Under-23s goalkeeping coach Connor King and club captain Ben Mee have been asked to take charge of the team for Sunday’s game with West Ham United.

“The process of replacing Sean has begun and further announcements will be made to supporters in due course.”