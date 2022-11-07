Will the World Cup break help Chelsea?
Is the World Cup arriving at just the right time for Chelsea?
Did you know? Chelsea have lost consecutive Premier League games for the first time since December 2020, under Frank Lampard. Meanwhile, they had just five shots against Arsenal, which is their fewest in a home league game since September 2021 against Manchester City.