Erling Haaland is feeling "much better" and could be in line for a return to the Manchester City XI for this weekend's game with Fulham, says Pep Guardiola.

T﻿he Manchester City striker missed the wins over Leicester and Sevilla with a bruised foot but Guardiola said the Norway striker was in contention.

"﻿We will decide today [Friday]," he said. "He is much better and it has been a good step for him to be in training.

"﻿We'll listen to his opinion and the doctor's opinion and then see if he is good to play 90 minutes or fewer. We'll see after training."

J﻿ulian Alvarez has taken Haaland's place and was outstanding against Sevilla, scoring one and making two more as City won 3-1.

A﻿sked whether Alvarez was in shape to start three consecutive games inside a week, Guardiola shrugged off the question.

"﻿He is so young," he said. "When you are that age, you can play every day."