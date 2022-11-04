Haaland 'much better' and in line for Fulham return
- Published
Erling Haaland is feeling "much better" and could be in line for a return to the Manchester City XI for this weekend's game with Fulham, says Pep Guardiola.
The Manchester City striker missed the wins over Leicester and Sevilla with a bruised foot but Guardiola said the Norway striker was in contention.
"We will decide today [Friday]," he said. "He is much better and it has been a good step for him to be in training.
"We'll listen to his opinion and the doctor's opinion and then see if he is good to play 90 minutes or fewer. We'll see after training."
Julian Alvarez has taken Haaland's place and was outstanding against Sevilla, scoring one and making two more as City won 3-1.
Asked whether Alvarez was in shape to start three consecutive games inside a week, Guardiola shrugged off the question.
"He is so young," he said. "When you are that age, you can play every day."