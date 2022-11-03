Manager spotlight: Van Bronckhorst & Neilson

Giovanni Van Bronckhorst could really be doing with not just a win, but a convincing performance this weekend to pour cold water on any doubts over him and his team coming from the Rangers support.

An accomplished performance helped them breeze by Aberdeen last Saturday in the Premiership, only for Ajax to cruise to a win midweek.

Without Europe in the way, Rangers have shown on the domestic front that they can be consistent. Apart from last month's draw at home to Livingston, Van Bronckhorst's team have found a way to get results. That's a must until the January transfer window creaks/slams/flies open.

Robbie Neilson is another manager returning to domestic duty after being on a European frontier. Last season's third-placed side Hearts threatened to roar out the blocks in the opening weeks of the season, but injuries and a congested fixture card haven't done Neilson any favours.

The Gorgie club have won just four of their past 14 matches in all competitions, with their victory at Ross County last weekend their first in the league since 18 September.

On that day they defeated Motherwell at Fir Park, and it's the Steelmen who stand in their way on Sunday. They are only three points off third, but could also finish the weekend two points off 10th.