F﻿rank on injuries, Toney and Newcastle

T﻿homas Frank has been speaking to the media before Saturday's trip to Newcastle.

H﻿ere is what the Brentford boss had to say:

  • Pontus Jansson is ruled out with a hamstring injury, while Keane Lewis-Potter is also unavailable because of a foot ligament issue.

  • S﻿ergi Canos and Ethan Pinnock are in the squad. F﻿rank said Pinnock "will lack a little bit of sharpness, but he is fit".

  • H﻿e hopes Christian Norgaard will feature again before the World Cup.

  • F﻿rank said he is biased but, if it was up to him, Ivan Toney "should be there" at the World Cup.

  • O﻿n competing with clubs like Newcastle and their vast financial backing, he said: "We know in football money talks. It is a very important part. The very good news is that it’s not only about money."

  • F﻿rank said he likes the way Newcastle play and said Eddie Howe made them "much more front footed and aggressive".