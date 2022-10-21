Kevin van Veen should shake off a knock to face Aberdeen, but fellow Motherwell striker Louis Moult is awaiting the outcome of a trip to see a specialist over his fitness issues.

Centre-half Sondre Solholm, who went off with a calf problem against Celtic in midweek, and wingers Joe Efford and Rolando Aarons, who have been missing through hamstring problems, will be assessed.

Left-backs Jake Carroll and Nathan McGinley are long-term absentees.

Aberdeen wide man Jonny Hayes faces, while midfielder Callum Roberts remains out with a hamstring problem but could be back in a fortnight following a quicker than expected improvement.