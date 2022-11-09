D﻿avid Martindale was quick to reference his Livingston side's artificial pitch after the gutsy win over Aberdeen.

D﻿ons manager Jim Goodwin had claimed in the build-up that Livi's surface had no place in the top flight.

F﻿ollowing the 2-1 home win, Martindale said: "Our shape, tactics, the players, were great - but I thought the plastic park was magnificent.

"Some teams' natural parks are not great from February, March onwards. When we get beat away from home I don't decry the natural parks. You have just got to deal with it."