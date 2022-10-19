M﻿ichael Emons, BBC Sport

C﻿helsea extended their unbeaten run to seven games since Graham Potter replaced Thomas Tuchel as manager, but the fans will be frustrated they did not claim all three points from a west London derby away at Brentford.

P﻿otter made five changes from the side that won 2-0 at Aston Villa at the weekend with 21-year-old forward Armando Broja handed his first ever Chelsea start.

B﻿ut the Albania international could not grasp the opportunity as the Blues could only register one shot on target in the opening 65 minutes - with that one coming from defender Cesar Azpilicueta.

F﻿or large parts of the first hour, Brentford were the better side but the reinforcements from the substitutes' bench almost proved to be the difference, with Christian Pulisic, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Carney Chukwuemeka all having chances saved by David Raya, while only excellent defending denied Raheem Sterling a strike at goal.

B﻿ut it could have also been worse for Chelsea as Kepa Arrizabalaga produced another superb performance to keep out three headers - two from Ivan Toney and one from Bryan Mbeumo - for his fifth successive clean sheet.

Potter, publicly at least, said a draw was a fair result, but Kepa said the side felt they had dropped two points. The games come thick and fast for Chelsea, with Manchester United next up at Stamford Bridge at the weekend.