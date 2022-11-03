Spurs: Anna Howells, Spurs XY, external

That really depends on how Sunday's game goes. It might be significant.

Both sides are suffering from the hectic pre-World Cup schedule, highlighted by injuries to key players. Neither are playing with their usual fluency, with both last season's joint Golden Boot winners struggling to score.

Ten points after 13 games would not normally represent a massive margin, but with most first-team players at the World Cup, there will be little chance of a rest when the Premier League resumes after Christmas.

Antonio Conte has only been with us a year this week. The finish to last season perhaps raised expectations too much, but Spurs are winning games even with below-par first-half performances.

A fast start, Cristian Romero returning and backed by home support, I see a Spurs win that would stretch the lead to 13 points - too much for Liverpool to overcome.

Liverpool: Josh Sexton, The Anfield Wrap, external

Though Liverpool have had a stuttering first half of the season, they will still finish above Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League.

This year promises to be a strange one with the World Cup in the middle, and the Reds look like a side who can profit most in terms of their fatigued minds and legs getting time to rest and recover.

Spurs, on the other hand, are already starting to lose belief in the Antonio Conte project because of his negative approach in games. With a number of key players jetting off to Qatar, that belief could drain further through physical and mental fatigue during the season's second act.

It wouldn't be such a huge surprise if the Italian doesn't get the chance to see it through until the back end of May.

