R﻿oberto De Zerbi has been impressed with what he has seen from Leandro Trossard so far and hopes he will become Brighton's all-time leading Premier League goalscorer.

T﻿rossard has scored three goals in De Zerbi's two games in charge so far, but the Seagulls boss wants his striker to consider more than just scoring goals.

"He is one of the best players in the team," said the Italian.

"I always want better and better and better and more and more and more. I think he can score more goals, but I don’t want his focus to only be on goals.

"For example, against Liverpool he scored three goals but against Tottenham, none. I want him to play well. The first thing is he has to play well and for the team. After we will look."

Trossard has scored 23 Premier League goals for Brighton and is just three behind Glenn Murray and Neal Maupay.

W﻿hen asked if he hopes the Belgian will become the club's all-time leading Premier League goalscorer, De Zerbi said: "I hope so and I want to help him. If he can score more goals he helps his team and the other players."