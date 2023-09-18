'Robson is set in stone' - Craigan

Former Motherwell defender Stephen Craigan believes that Barry Robson is limited in how he can turn Aberdeen's fortunes around, because of the nature of the club's summer recruitment.

Thirteen players arrived at Pittodrie over the summer, largely designed to suit Robson's 3-5-2 formation, but Aberdeen are still searching for their first league win of the season and sit 11th in the table.

“The concern is that Barry Robson has recruited to play a back three," Craigan said on Sportscene.

"He signed five centre-halves in the summer, he’s got Ryan Duncan and Shayden Morris as the only two wingers, guys that haven’t played an awful lot, so how does he change that?

"When you’re set in stone and you’ve recruited for that, and it’s not worked, you then have to find a different way.”