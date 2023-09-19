Italian football journalist Gianluca di Marzio has been speaking to BBC Radio Newcastle, as the Magpies prepare to get their Champions League campaign under way.

On new signing Sandro Tonali returning to his old club: "It was really surprising because nobody thought about Tonali leaving AC Milan during this summer, in the future but not this summer. It was because he said he wanted to be the captain in the future.

"He's the perfect player for the Premier League style and I think people here in Milan will say thank you to Sandro because they always appreciate his way of playing. He's not a traitor."

On how Newcastle United are viewed in Italy: "We appreciate Eddie Howe's work a lot, it's really considered. Obviously we think that when you have money, and a lot of money, you can achieve whatever you want.

"We're probably a bit jealous because we wanted the chairman of Newcastle here in Italy. We think that Newcastle aren't ready at the moment to compete but that they can be a tough team for AC Milan to beat. I think AC Milan is the favourite."