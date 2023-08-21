Former Arsenal Defender Martin Keown was critical of Everton's mentality in their 4-0 loss to Aston Villa on Match of the Day 2: "It’s about basic defending, I think they were wrong tactically but you can talk about tactics until the cows come home.

"The edge just isn’t there. You’ve got to be in that match mode and he [Sean Dyche] just couldn’t get that from his players today, but I’m convinced he’ll get it right.

"Everton looked rudderless today. This is the same Everton that blew Brighton away at the back end of last season with a similar plan, but today didn’t seem to have the same purpose about them."

"I think they understood their roles and responsibilities better that day. Today I wasn’t convinced at any point that they did."

