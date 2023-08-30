Telegraph journalist Luke Edwards on the possibility of Bayern Munich gazumping Fulham's interest in Tottenham defender Eric Dier: "There is so much I love about this story.

"Harry Kane has gone all Bavarian if you check out the promotional videos and I love the idea that maybe now he is just feeling a bit homesick so Bayern have said: 'Can we do anything to make you feel happier?' And he has said: 'Yes, go and sign Dier. Oh, and also Conor Gallagher and Trevoh Chalobah at Chelsea.'

"I love this idea of one of the German giants going all Anglophile.

"We have talked about Dier going to Fulham. I think they will still have a big say in this saga. Unfortunately for Fulham fans, if Bayern firm up their interest and bring the type of money that Spurs are looking for, then he will go to Bayern. Why wouldn't he go?"