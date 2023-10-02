Will Faulks, Chelsea News, external

Chelsea signed Cesare Casadei, rather unexpectedly, towards the end of the summer transfer window last year. They then moved for Brazilian talent Andrey Santos in January.

In the time since, both young central midfielders have looked absolutely superb playing for their national youth sides, each excelling in the Under-20 World Cup in May and June.

It all looked nicely set up for them this season. One seemed likely to stay in the first-team squad, while the other would go out on loan. Both would get valuable experience and continue to develop their game.

However, the arrival in quick succession of Moises Caicedo, then Lesley Ugochukwu, then Romeo Lavia this summer changed the equation. Suddenly, the two players supposed to step up were buried deep in the queue for minutes, replaced by newer and shinier toys.

Loans for both became inevitable. Now, Casadei is getting brief cameos off the bench for Leicester City in the Championship, while Santos is regularly left out of the Nottingham Forest squad entirely. What should have been an important campaign for both looks like it will end up being a wasted one.

It clearly illustrates yet another issue with Chelsea's plan to buy every young talent under the sun - it's easier to find them than it is to develop them.

A scattergun approach like this never works. Picking the right talents and helping them grow, in a squad which has a good blend of youth and experience, is the way to do it.