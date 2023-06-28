Alex Howell, BBC Sport

Crystal Palace winger Michael Olise is set to miss the start of the Premier League season after picking up a hamstring injury playing for France Under-21s at the European Championship.

Olise was injured in an incident with Norway goalkeeper Kristoffer Klaesson during Sunday's 1-0 group-stage victory and substituted in the 65th minute.

The 21-year-old had scored the only goal of the game on 57 minutes and ended up bing named player of the match.

Olise had already been ruled out of the rest of the tournament, but the length of time he will be unavailable for is a big blow to Palace.

He is a key part of the Crystal Palace team, registering 11 Premier League assists in 2022-23 and being voted the player’s player of the season.

Roy Hodgson has agreed to continue as manager for the next campaign following his successful spell as interim boss.

Palace kick off the 2023-24 season at newly promoted Sheffield United and will be hoping that Olise can recover quickly as they face matches against Arsenal and Brentford in the following weeks.