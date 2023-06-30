Jay Henderson's "desire to move on in search of regular first-team football" was a driving factor in his reasoning to switch St Mirren for top-flight rivals Ross County.

Stephen Robinson, manager of the Paisley club, said he couldn't "guarantee" the 21-year-old winger consistent game time.

Henderson, who had a loan spell last term at Inverness, joins Eamonn Brophy in leaving St Mirren for Malky Mackay's side.

As well as a development fee, a potential sell-on clause has also been agreed between the two Premiership teams.

"Jay is a very exciting young talent," Mackay said. "He impressed in his spell in Inverness and was very highly thought of at St Mirren."