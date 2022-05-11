Watford 0-0 Everton: Lampard reaction

Everton manager Frank Lampard speaking to BBC Sport: "It is a point gained - on paper that is what it is. We have taken well deserved wins against tough opposition [against Chelsea and Leicester City].

"No disrespect to Watford, we maybe expected to come here and win again but the Premier League doesn't work that way."

On the supporters: "They are extraordinary. They are pushing, along with the players. They will stick with us.

"It's important the players rest now before two games on the bounce at Goodison. We have to fight. We know what we need now."