Newcastle United are in discussions over a move for Reims' France Under-20 striker Hugo Ekitike in a deal worth at least £25m. (Mail's Craig Hope, Twitter), external

Meanwhile, Burnley and England defender James Tarkowski, 29, is wanted by the Magpies, Aston Villa, Everton, Fulham and West Ham United. (Mirror), external

Want more transfer news? Read Thursday's full gossip column