Johnson needs to lift gloom at Hibs quickly
- Published
Colin Moffat, BBC Scotland
Lee Johnson becomes Hibs' third manager in six months and the 12th since late 2006. Of those predecessors, only Neil Lennon lasted more than 100 games.
A four-year contract signals faith in the new man, but Ron Gordon has shown his ruthless side in removing Jack Ross in December, while the Shaun Maloney experiment was scrapped after a mere four months.
Johnson needs to hit the ground running or the apathy witnessed this season will continue and falling crowds will dwindle further. If he’s a success, then English clubs will soon circle and that’s a trade-off most fans will be willing to accept.