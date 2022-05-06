Aside from “a couple of niggles”, Moyes says everyone is fit and available.

Moyes was generally sanguine about his side’s season: "We've done a lot of good things this year. We're really pleased with the players we've got, we reached the semi-final and we're in a good league position. Overall, the players have done a really good job.”

On the Europa League campaign: “I’m pleased for the players and how well they’ve done. I think the semi-final is a decent level. I’m disappointed, though, because you don't want to miss the chances.”

He is targeting a place in Europe for next season: "It won't be easy, but we'll do everything we can and we're in a good league position. We know that we could still finish sixth so we'll keep pushing hard for that."

On the importance of Sunday’s game: "All I know is that we're looking to pick up three points. Like everybody else, we've a difficult run-in, but all the games are hard, whoever you're playing, and picking up wins is the most important thing."