Moyes on West Ham's season, Europa League exit and Norwich
- Published
David Moyes has been speaking to the media before West Ham’s game with Norwich on Sunday.
Here are the key lines from his news conference:
Aside from “a couple of niggles”, Moyes says everyone is fit and available.
Moyes was generally sanguine about his side’s season: "We've done a lot of good things this year. We're really pleased with the players we've got, we reached the semi-final and we're in a good league position. Overall, the players have done a really good job.”
On the Europa League campaign: “I’m pleased for the players and how well they’ve done. I think the semi-final is a decent level. I’m disappointed, though, because you don't want to miss the chances.”
He is targeting a place in Europe for next season: "It won't be easy, but we'll do everything we can and we're in a good league position. We know that we could still finish sixth so we'll keep pushing hard for that."
On the importance of Sunday’s game: "All I know is that we're looking to pick up three points. Like everybody else, we've a difficult run-in, but all the games are hard, whoever you're playing, and picking up wins is the most important thing."
He has some sympathy with their hosts Norwich: "It's really difficult. You can see the scrap going on at the bottom of the league at the moment. You don't want to be in that position. We're much happier being up around the top.”