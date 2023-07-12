Daizen Maeda says it is "amazing to be able to play for Celtic for many more years" after signing a four-year extension to his contract last week.

In just 18 months at the club, the 25-year-old - who wants to "perform better than last season" - has already picked up four domestic trophies in Scotland after joining from Yokohama F Marinos.

Feeling "very comfortable" off the pitch has also played a part in the Japan forward committing his future to Celtic.

"I can’t live in a place where my family doesn’t settle well," he told Celtic TV. "But the fans and supporters in the city and at the nursery for my kids have helped us a lot.

"I would like to share the joy and happiness with the supporters and have more success again. We are aiming to achieve success again with the new gaffer this season."