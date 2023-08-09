Johnny Cantor, BBC Radio Sussex

I think for any player you can be happy where you are, but also interested in exploring other opportunities and I think that applies to Moises Caicedo.

Clearly Chelsea continue to be interested in the player but they have not matched Albion’s valuation. The long contract he signed works for both parties. He has security for his future and the club protects their asset.

The background noise from a new representative did not help but, if he stays, everyone has no doubts that he will continue to give everything for the Seagulls.

I have not seen any direct quotes stating that he wanted to leave to play in Europe, but there are many factors involved in any decision on your future. He is currently out with a tight hamstring so we will have to wait and see what happens.

The club have been linked with a five-year deal for Mohammed Kudus, but he is not necessarily seen as a direct replacement for Caicedo.

Roberto de Zerbi has stated that he has lots of attacking players so we will have to see what happens at the end of the window.