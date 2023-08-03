Simon Stone, BBC Sport

Brighton expect Moises Caicedo will still be at the club when the transfer window closes on 1 September.

The Ecuador midfielder has been the subject of a series of bids from Chelsea following concrete interest from Arsenal in January.

However, no club has reached Brighton’s valuation so far and the Europa League contenders do not expect that situation to change this summer.

Brighton are adamant they do not want to sell Caicedo and have no need to following Alexis Mac Allister’s exit for Liverpool.

The player has been made aware of the situation and Brighton do not believe it will be an issue.