Jordan Henderson has confirmed he will leave Liverpool after 12 years.

Here are the key words from his emotional farewell message, as a move to join Saudi Arabian side Al-Ettifaq edges closer.

On his social media channels, Henderson said: "I can't lie, there has been hard times. Really hard times. But, when I look back on my career with Liverpool, it will always be the good times that I remember.

"The good times - again, where do I start?

"Being made the captain of Liverpool Football Club was one of the greatest honours of my life. From the day the armband was passed to me I did everything I could to behave like a Liverpool captain should. But, the biggest honours at Liverpool weren't personal ones, they were collective ones. All of us, all of you, together.

"Starting in Madrid with number six, the most perfect night. Probably my favourite night, actually. You've seen it I'm sure, the emotion - it was impossible not to be emotional. Then when we came home there were no words for that experience. You were everywhere - literally everywhere. On trees, windows, on roofs, on cars, up lamp posts and even on scaffolding.

"From the bottom of my heart, thank you for giving us that welcome. Not just once, but to do it again even after we lost the Champions League Final says everything about the club and its supporters. They are the best in the world - there can be no doubt, there is no doubt.

"Then bringing number 19 home, we knew as players what ending that wait meant to you. We knew how important it was to make Liverpool champions again.

"I guess the thing I want to say most of all to you is simply thank you. Thank you for allowing me to have been part of your club. Thank you for your support through good times and bad. Thank you for all the sacrifices and commitments made, and will continue to make to follow us all over the world.

"Just know I will always be a Red until the day I die. Thank you for everything, You'll Never Walk Alone. Jordan."