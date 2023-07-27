Italian interest in 23-year-old Celtic centre-half Stephen Welsh, who is admired by Hellas Verona and Udinese, is set to be ramped up after the foreign rules in Serie A were relaxed, with players from the United Kingdom no longer being considered non-European Union players. (Daily Record), external

Right-back Ben McPherson could be the next Celtic youth to join Admira Wacker on loan, with the 19-year-old possibly following academy teammates Matthew Anderson and Tobi Oluwayemi to the Austrian Second Tier outfit. (Daily Record), external

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta insists that Scotland defender Kieran Tierney is in his plans for the upcoming season despite the 26-year-old being linked with Newcastle United and former club Celtic. (Glasgow Evening Times), external

