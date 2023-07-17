Nahmani 'excited' to finally arrive at St Mirren

Stav Nahmani is "excited" to arrive at St Mirren after sealing a loan from Maccabi Haifa last month.

After penning a season-long move over a fortnight ago, the 20-year-old Israel youth international was made to wait for a visa before travelling to Paisley.

But the forward was finally able to make the trip to Scotland at the weekend and met his new team-mates for the first time on Monday.

"I feel very good," Nahmani told St Mirren's club website. "I want to work hard, help the team as much as I can and score goals. I hope we can have a successful season.

"When I heard about the interest and found out more about the club, I really wanted to join. I know Ryan Strain from Maccabi Haifa, where we played together, so that will be very helpful for me to settle in."