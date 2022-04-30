'2-0 but it could have been better'

Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard, speaking to MOTD: "It has been a while. Winning with a clean sheet is always a good place to be. I don't think our performance was fantastic today. "Players gave a lot of application and effort. At times we could have shown better quality. "We had a lot of chances. If there is one fault we weren't ruthless enough. Having sad that Ollie [Watkins] and Danny [Ings] scored two striker's goals. 2-0 but it could have been a lot more."