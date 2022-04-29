Ralf Rangnick is going to be the new permanent Austria manager - and most Manchester United fans are not particularly bothered.

Charlotte Duncker, United correspondent for The Times, has been gauging supporter interest in the news that Rangnick's job at Old Trafford will be a six-days-a-month consultancy role.

Speaking on 5 Live Drive, she said: "Most aren't really that surprised and I don't think many of the fans are that fussed.

"Even during his first press conference, he was asked if he'd consider taking another management job and he said he'd discuss that with the board.

"So it's never been something that's off the table."

Rangnick has won 10 of his 26 games in charge at Old Trafford since replacing Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in November.

"His time at United has not gone to plan. He was meant to get them into the Champions League, but that isn't going to happen," Duncker said.

"He doesn't believe he has been able to implement his philosophy as he would have liked. Is that down to him and his staff or the players? Probably elements of both."