'The pick of the bunch for me' - Saints fans on Forster

After his impressive display against Arsenal, and with his contract due to expire in the summer, we asked you whether Fraser Forster deserves to be rewarded with a new Saints deal - and what Ralph Hasenhuttl should do with his other keepers.

Here are some of your thoughts:

Gavin: A few weeks ago I said a keeper is a priority. With Forster in this form I'd give him a contract for two years - keep Caballero and sell McCarthy.

Linda: Forster should definitely be offered a new contact, plus another keeper purchased (younger but of proven quality in a top league at home or abroad) as competition. McCarthy (less good), Lewis (never going to be Premier League standard) and Caballero (too old going forward) should all be moved on.

Gary: Forster has always been the pick of the bunch for me. We replaced him with McCarthy, who's always looked suspect. Forster went back to Celtic on loan, was absolutely awesome, we brought him back and still started with McCarthy. Let's hope he's got at another season in him as, unless we can afford Dean Henderson, he's probably the best we'll get.

