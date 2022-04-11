West Ham 'had one eye' on Europa League quarter-final

West Ham had "one eye" on Thursday's Europa League quarter-final second leg with Lyon during their Premier League defeat by Brentford, according to former club captain Nigel Reo-Coker.

Speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast, Reo-Coker said David Moyes has transformed the club's fortunes and set a very high standard for next season and any future successor.

"He's set a tremendous bar and that's what happens when you believe in your manager and let him have full control," said Reo-Coker.

"The expectations are through the roof and they are a club on the up.

"For sure, they had one eye on Thursday against Lyon but imagine if they got through and faced Barcelona at the London Stadium in the semi-finals.

"The place would be rocking and it would be a historic moment."

Telegraph journalist Luke Edwards agreed, saying: "They'd rather lose to Brentford and then beat Lyon on Thursday.

"They haven't treated the Europa League like a distraction and now they're getting their rewards. It's the biggest game the club has had in years."

Full analysis on West Ham is available from 31'05 on BBC Sounds