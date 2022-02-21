Elland Road was Ellis Platten’s latest stop on his 'Home Turf' journey around the Premier League, as he witnessed Leeds United’s frenetic loss to Manchester United.

Speaking to fans on a sodden Sunday afternoon, he learned more about a rivalry that’s rooted in history rather than proximity.

It’s been a tough season for Leeds on the pitch so far, but any doubts that Marcelo Bielsa is the right man for the job were swiftly dismissed. "Bielsa for life!" was the message outside Elland Road - and even after another defeat, togetherness and optimism still lingers.

