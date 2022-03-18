Brendan Rodgers says influential midfielder Wilfred Ndidi “could be out for a few weeks” after hobbling off during Leicester’s game against Rennes on Thursday.

The Foxes boss said Ndidi had a knee complaint and that he will be assessed over the coming days - along with Marc Albrighton, who also had to come off in France.

The duo will be unavailable for Sunday’s game with Brentford but Rodgers delivered more hopeful news on some of Leicester’s other injury concerns.

“Caglar Soyuncu should be back – he is much better,” said Rodgers. “Jonny Evans is close to being a part of the squad which would be great for us. He’s worked really, really hard as well.

“Hopefully Jamie [Vardy] should be back training with us within the next week so he may not be too far away after the international break.”

He also praised the commitment of Ricardo Pereira and Ademola Lookman against Rennes, having played their part as substitutes despite fitness concerns.

“Pereira and Ademola Lookman were guys who put themselves out there last night even though they weren’t 100 per cent, they weren’t feeling well,” said Rodgers.

“They gave their all for the team and both should still be available. Timothy Castagne should be back into it soon.”

Leicester have had a number of long-term injury concerns, a situation Rodgers credits for patchy league form during the 2021-22 campaign.

“We have a really good squad when they’re available and that’s been the frustration this year," he added. "They haven’t always been available, but we’ll get some back, one or two might be out, but we’ll have to see what the scans show up later.”