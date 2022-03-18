'Pochettino is less risky than Ten Hag for United'

French football expert Julien Laurens says Mauricio Pochettino is Manchester United's safest option for their next manager, but Erik ten Hag is still in the frame.

Both Pochettino and Ten Hag were knocked out of the Champions League last 16 with PSG and Ajax respectively, but Laurens said that won't have any bearing on United's decision.

He told BBC Radio 5 Live's Euro Leagues podcast: "Ralf Rangnick knows his relationship with Erik ten Hag will be very strong because of the past they have they together and the relationship they already have compared to Pochettino, who might not want him there and he doesn’t really know.

"I still feel like Ten Hag is a bigger risk and a bigger gamble than Poch. They were both knocked out but it doesn’t matter. Sometimes you get beaten by the strongest team or nor strong but it can happen and I don’t think that will have any sort of influence on who they decide to go for.

"It could also be someone else, but I still think Pochettino because he knows the league, he is slightly more experienced in terms of Premier League years than Erik ten Hag. That has to give him a little edge."

