On taking on City, who Palace beat earlier in the season he said: "When you play a team like City you have to be nine out of 10 or 10 out of 10 because of the quality of the team. You need moments of the game to go in your favour. We can't afford to make mistakes because of the quality they have we will get punished straight away."

On the sanctions placed on Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich: "I don’t know if it’s surprising or not. Obviously the shock, what will be the consequences? I don’t know. I don’t want to go into detail or comment more as I don’t know much more about it."

Conor Gallagher is on loan at Palace from Chelsea and Vieira says he hasn't spoken to the player about the news: "His focus is to finish the season well and finish as well as he started. We spoke this morning about the tactical approach and the game we have on Monday. We always said we will sit down at the end of the season with Chelsea and Conor and see what will be next."

Michael Olise has caught the eye for Palace this season and there had been reports that he has a release clause in his contract: "What I can tell you is that Michael is a Palace player," Vieira responded. "We love him and he is happy being with us. He is enjoying his football. Hopefully he will be with us for a long long time.