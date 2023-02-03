Aberdeen v Motherwell: Team news

Motherwell signed Dan Casey on Friday night after fellow Irish defender Shane Blaney was ruled out with a knock. Forward Mikael Mandron (thigh) remains out along with Lennon Miller and Josh Morris plus long-term absentees Jake Carroll (knee), Nathan McGinley, Joe Efford (thigh) and Bevis Mugabi (knee).

Motherwell manager Steven Hammell: "I still believe there is a lot of trust out there but that becomes harder and harder with the performance we saw on Wednesday. That puts the emphasis more on the Aberdeen game.

"There's a couple of players we've looked at and were hoping to get done before the window, so it's not that we've come out and panicked. Hopefully that's something we can do. But first and foremost we need to be as ready as we can for Aberdeen."