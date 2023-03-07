This week's live radio commentaries

5live microphone and commentator

B﻿BC Radio 5 Live and 5 Sports Extra will bring you eight Champions League, Europa League and Premier League commentaries this week.

Tuesday, 7 March

  • Chelsea v Borussia Dortmund (20:00)

Wednesday, 8 March

  • Tottenham Hotspur v AC Milan (20:00)

Thursday, 9 March

  • Manchester United v Real Betis (20:00)

Saturday, 11 March

  • Leeds United v Brighton & Hove Albion (15:00)

  • Crystal Palace v Manchester City (17:30)

Sunday, 12 March

  • Fulham v Arsenal (14:00)

  • Manchester United v Southampton (14:00)

  • Newcastle United v Wolverhampton Wanderers (16:30)

All kick-off times GMT