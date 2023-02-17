Livingston v Rangers: Team news

Livingston's Bruce Anderson had a knock and will be assessed. Jamie Brandon is back training after recovering from a groin injury but the game comes too soon for him and Tom Parkes (knee) remains out.

John Lundstram, Ryan Jack and Nicolas Raskin are doubts for Rangers. John Souttar is training individually as he nears a return from ankle surgery while Tom Lawrence (heel), Rabbi Matondo (knee), Steven Davis (knee), Ridvan Yilmaz (hamstring) and Filip Helander (foot) are still sidelined.