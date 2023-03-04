Ross County 0-2 Motherwell: Analysis

Andrew Petrie, BBC Sport Scotland

Pre-match, Malky Mackay spoke about starting the game well with the right attacking attitude.

In fairness, County probably did that. They pinned Motherwell back into their own box but the clinical touch they showed last week against Dundee United was missing. Time after time they were repelled, or the ball just would not sit for them.

There are still green shoots of hope, though. Jordan White and Eamonn Brophy have formed a partnership up top very quickly and Yan Dhanda is still creating.

Mackay needs to remind his players of their clear ability, and keep their heads up. They have enough to stay up.